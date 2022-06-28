Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, June 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing, shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Item donations also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 30
Storytime• 10-10:30 a.m., , Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Storytime for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Faribault Ukelele Network• 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up. Bring a ukulele, tuner and music stand.
Concert in the Park: Mankato Area Community Band• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free patriot-themed concert.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, July 1
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Mixed Nuts!• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Kid’s comedy duo gives free performance.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 2
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products made within 15 miles of the park.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Open on Saturdays in the summer.
Geocaching Basics• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park amphitheater, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS.
Woodpecker Wonders• 7-8 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park amphitheater, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 3
Birding in the Big Woods• 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park picnic shelter, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Learn the basics of bird identification and go on a 1-mile naturalist-led hike.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, July 4
North Morristown Fourth of July• 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., near Trinity Lutheran Church, 10500 215th Street W., Morristown. Parade at 10 a.m., patriotic program at 11 a.m. games, games, food, beer garden, silent auction, medallion hunt, demolition derby at 1:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m., live music 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. $2 button required for some activities.
Faribault fireworks display• 10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Grandstand track. In the event of rain, the make-up day is scheduled for July 5.
Tuesday, July 5
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, tater tots, fruit, cookie
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434