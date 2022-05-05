Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, May 6
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Super Duos• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Super Duos perform the music of Simon and Garfunkel. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $10 for students. More info: 507-332-7372 or www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, May 7
Maple Syrup Fun Run and Pancake Brunch•6 a.m. run includes distances of 1 mile, 5K, 10K, 25K and 50K. Runners & spectators can start eating at 9 a.m. Brunch opens to the general public at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to River Bend Nature Center.
Craft & Inventor Sale• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand clothing and other items. Free but donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
AAUW Book Sale donation drop off• 10 a.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Pet Smart entrance. Must be in good condition. No encyclopedias, textbooks or magazines. Proceeds go to local scholarships and programs. Sale opens May 18.
Rice County Veterans Memorial Dedication• 1 p.m., Rice County Courthouse, 218 Third St NW, Faribault. All welcome. On the north lawn. Bring a lawn chair.
The Silos• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Rock band performs. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $10 for students. More info: 507-332-7372 or www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 8
Furball Farm open house• 2-5 p.m., 3405 220th St. E, southeast of Faribault. See the nonprofit feral cat rescue’s new sanctuary. More info: www.furballfarmpetsanctuary.com.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 9
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8 a.m., WIC office opened for scheduled appointments only.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, May 10
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Call 507-332-6111 for appointment.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Scrambled eggs, sausage, applesauce, cinnamon roll served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings both bone-in and boneless with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, May 11
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items free, donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.