Saturday, July 2
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing, shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Item donations also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum open on Saturdays in the summer.
Geocaching Basics• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park amphitheater, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Explore the basics of geocaching. Limited number of GPS units available to borrow.
Woodpecker Wonders• 7-8 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park amphitheater, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Campfire program about woodpeckers.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 3
Birding in the Big Woods• 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Learn the basics of bird identification and go on a 1-mile naturalist-led hike.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, July 4
Boat parade• 2 p.m. on Roberds Lake. Fourth of July boat parade put on by the Roberds Lake Club. Register at the Roberds Lake Resort. Prizes for all who enter.
North Morristown Fourth of July• 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., near Trinity Lutheran Church, 10500 215th Street W., Morristown. Parade at 10 a.m., patriotic program at 11 a.m. games, games, food, beer garden, silent auction, medallion hunt, demolition derby at 1:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m., live music 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. $2 button required for some activities.
Faribault fireworks display• 10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds grandstand track, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Rain date is July 5.
Tuesday, July 5
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, tater tots, fruit, cookie served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, July 6
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 7
Class of ‘65 gathering• 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar, 200 Railway St, Dundas. All Faribault High School class of 1965 and their guests are welcome to attend monthly gathering.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free concert featuring the duo Eclipse.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.