Wednesday, June 8
Rice SWCD June Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Straight River Room, Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Drive, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted. Donated items also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
Holy Smoke Free Concert• 5:30-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Preforming will be Relativity. Relativity performs. Funds raised from pizza sales go to Hope Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 9
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made-to-order burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and chicken strips, with french fries or tater tots.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, June 10
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, June 11
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Locally grown and handmade produce, baked goods and crafts.
Breakfast on the farm• 8 a.m., meet at the Steele County Fairgrounds. Waffle breakfast at an area farm for $5, plus free barn tours, horse and wagon rides, petting zoo, bounce house and more. Free transportation from the fairgrounds.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “Textures of Nature” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Register at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Mick Sterling• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Mick Sterling and a 13-piece band perform the songs of Van Morrison. Tickets: $20 general admission, $15 Paradise members, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Sunday, June 12
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 13
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 14
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “Textures of Nature” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Register at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection luncheon• 11:45 a.m., The River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Tickets are $13 at the door. RSVP by Thursday to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pork tenderloin, baked potato, mixed vegetable, fruit, frosted cake
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, June 15
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Summer Camp Meadowlarks, “What’s the Bzzzz on Pollinators?” For students entering kindergarten to second grade. Register at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted.
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.