Wednesday, May 25
Plant sale• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Activity Center, 21 10th St NE, Faribault. Plants for sale along with recycled greeting cards and other items. Grown and made by adults with developmental disabilities. Runs through May 26.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
FHS Class of 63 Lunch• 12 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. All classmates in the area and guests are encouraged to attend. Questions call 507-334-5738.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Serving scalloped potatoes and ham. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 26
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips, with french fries or tater tots.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, May 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Bingo & Karaoke• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Karaoke to follow bingo.
Saturday, May 28
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available.
Roy Orbison Ultimate Tribute by David K• 7 p.m., Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St., Northfield. Go to www.royshow.com for tickets. $25.
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 29
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 30
Faribault Memorial Day observances• 9 a.m. ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial outside the Rice County Courthouse. 10 a.m. parade down Central Avenue to Central Park. 11 a.m. ceremony at Central Park. Noon lunch at American Legion Post 43. 1 p.m. ceremony at the Shieldsville Veterans Memorial.
Cannon City Cemetery Memorial Day program• Meet at the Cannon City Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. and march to the cemetery for a 2 p.m. program.
Tuesday, May 31
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll, fruit, pie.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings both bone-in and boneless with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434