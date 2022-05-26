Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, May 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, May 28
Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Inc. flea market and swap meet• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd., Dundas. Also food vendors and consignment auction.
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bridge Square in downtown Northfield. Vendors selling vegetables, baked goods, jewelry, artwork and more. Every Saturday through Oct. 15.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted. Donated items also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Roy Orbison Ultimate Tribute by David K• 7 p.m., Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St., Northfield. Go to www.royshow.com for tickets. $25.
Sunday, May 29
Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Inc. flea market and swap meet• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd., Dundas. Also food vendors and tractor pull at 9 a.m.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 30
Faribault Memorial Day observances• 9 a.m. ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial outside the Rice County Courthouse. 10 a.m. parade down Central Avenue to Central Park. 11 a.m. ceremony at Central Park. Noon lunch at American Legion Post 43. 1 p.m. ceremony at the Shieldsville Veterans Memorial.
Cannon City Cemetery Memorial Day program• Meet at the Cannon City Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. and march to the cemetery for a 2 p.m. program.
Tuesday, May 31
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, pie
FHS Class of ‘59 Dinner• 5 p.m., Boonies Bar & Grill, 3301 Millersburg Blvd., Faribault. Encourage classmates to attend.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, June 1
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but cash donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-339-0962
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 2
FHS Class of ‘65 brunch• 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar & grill, 200 Railway St. S., Dundas. All classmates and spouses and other guests are welcome.
Specialty Burger Night• 4-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.