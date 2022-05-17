Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, May 18
Plant sale • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Activity Center, 21 10th St NE, Faribault. Plants for sale along with recycled greeting cards and other items. Grown and made by adults with developmental disabilities. Also runs 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 19-20 & 23-26.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
AAUW Book Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Proceeds go to local scholarships and programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books available. All items free, but cash donations accepted. Donated items accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Recovery Concert• 5-7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Local musician Tyler Herwig. An evening of music, games and resources.
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Serving scalloped potatoes and ham. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 19
Crooked Heart• 9:30-11 a.m., Buckham West Senior Center. Band gives free coffee-house-style performance.
AAUW Book Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW.
Specialty Burger Night• 4-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, May 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
AAUW Book Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Car Cruise Night• 6-9 p.m., Along Central Avenue in downtown Faribault. Vehicles, food, music and more. Additional Dates: June 17, July 15, Aug 19, Sept. 16
Crooked Heart• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $10 for students. Call 507-332-7372 or visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, May 21
GROWS garden club plant sale• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Proceeds are used to purchase trees and flowers for city parks.
Church garage sale• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
AAUW Book Sale• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW.
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 22
AAUW Book Sale• 12-5 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Bag Sale $8.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 23
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
AAUW Book Sale• 4-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Bag Sale $8.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, May 24
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
AAUW Book Sale• 4-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Remaining books are free.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, May 25
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 26
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.