Saturday, July 23
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, but cash donations accepted. Item donations also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. History museum open on Saturdays.
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. Parking is $7. Truck and tractor pull in the grandstand at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children.
Legendary Ladies of Country• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Musical show pays tribute to current and legendary country greats. Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 24
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. PowerWheels and demotion derby in the grandstand at 4 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts. Free-will donation.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Ice Cream Social• 4-6 p.m., Peace United Methodist, 205 Division St. N., Morristown. Ice cream, sloppy joe sandwiches, salads and pies. Free-will donation.
Monday, July 25
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, July 26
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use Fourth Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Grilled chicken sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, pudding served.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, July 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 28
Organic Compound Farm Visit• 4-6:30 p.m. Tour Crombies’ regenerative Organic Compound Farm. Register at https://forms.gle/PnQpNxwHr8XTBSaG9 or call 630-777-9037.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Los Rebeldes preforming Tex-Mex, conjunto, country, folk and cumbia. Free.
Friday, July 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Ensō Daiko• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Performance combines music, dance, culture and pure athleticism. ASL interpreted.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.