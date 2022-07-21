Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, July 22
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Siama’s Congo Roots by Siama and Dallas• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free concert with music from the heart of Africa.
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. Food booths, carnival rides, live music, 4-H exhibits and more. Admission is free. Parking is $7. Barnes PRCA Rodeo in the grandstand at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children, $40 family. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 23
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items. Free but cash donations accepted.
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. History museum open on Saturdays.
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. Parking is $7. Truck and tractor pull in the grandstand at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children.
Legendary Ladies of Country• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Musical show pays tribute to current and legendary country greats. Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 24
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. PowerWheels and demotion derby in the grandstand at 4 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts. Free-will donation.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Ice Cream Social• 4-6 p.m., Peace United Methodist, 205 Division St. N., Morristown.Ice cream, sloppy joe sandwiches, salads and pies. Free-will donation.
Monday, July 25
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, July 26
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Grilled chicken sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, pudding
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, July 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need .
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 28
Organic Compound Farm Visit• 4-6:30 p.m. Tour Crombies’ regenerative Organic Compound Farm. Register at https://forms.gle/PnQpNxwHr8XTBSaG9 or call 630-777-9037.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Los Rebeldes preforming Tex-Mex, conjunto, country, folk and cumbia. Free.