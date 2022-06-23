Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, June 24
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Tuey the Juggler• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free perfomance with classic juggling stunts and brand new tricks. ASL interpreted. Sponsored by Buckham Memorial Library.
Open House• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Faribault Transportation, 2615 1st Ave NW, Faribault. Visitors invited for lunch, children’s activities and adults can try driving a school bus.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Gallery opening reception• 5-7 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Opening reception for artists on exhibit Pat Gustafson, Pepper Tharp, Molly Boyd and Joanna Manning.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
“La Cage Aux Folles”• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, June 25
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, food and other products made within 15 miles of the park.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing, shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Item donations also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. History museum is open on Saturdays in the summer.
Motorcycle races• Noon, Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Quarter-mile flat dirt track races, plus food and drink vendors. Heat races start at noon and main races at 4 p.m. Admission: $20 for adults and teens; free for children 12 and under. Advance $15 tickets available at the Faribault Harley-Davison and at www.faribaulthd.com.
“La Cage Aux Folles”• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, June 26
“La Cage Aux Folles”• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 27
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault.
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “Birds of A Feather” camp for students entering third through fifth grades. More info: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 28
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “What’s in the Water” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. More info: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, cauliflower, fruit, pudding
FHS Class of ‘59 Dinner• 5 p.m., Joe’s Sports Cafe, 1510 Seventh St., Faribault. All classmates and guests welcome.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, June 29
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Archery camp for students entering third to fifth grade. Register at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 30
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Concert in the Park: Mankato Area Community Band• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Concert will be patriotic-themed. Free of charge and are held at the Bandshell.
