The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Sept. 23
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Monroe Crossing concert and dinner • 5 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Chili and hot dog dinner is 5-6:30 p.m. and is $10. Concert is at 7 p.m. and is $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Cathedral Office or at the door.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Cemetery scavenger hunt • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Historic Oak Ridge Cemetery, at Highway 3 and 30th Street NW, Faribault. Children and adults invited to a free scavenger hunt learning about the many headstone symbols used by early settlers. Rain date is Sunday.
Fall color hike • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at picnic shelter. Join our naturalist for a hike exploring this season of change. Free; park vehicle permit required.
Create leaf art • 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter and make art with colorful leaves. Free; park vehicle permit required.
Car cruise-in • 3-7 p.m., Cannon Valley Cinema 10 parking lot in Dundas. Open to all a with a classic car, truck or motorcycle. Food trucks will guests can take a $10 ride in a muscle car. Make a donation to the Community Action Center and/or the Northfield Women’s Center and be entered to win door prizes.
Travis Loeslie family benefit • 4 p.m., Morristown Community Center. Taco bar, bake sale and silent auction. Cost: $8/adults and older youth, $5/children. Proceed benefit the family of Travis Loeslie, who was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease.
Class of ‘66 reunion • 4:30 p.m., Signature Bar & Grill, 201 Central Ave. N, Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1966 is holding its fifth annual gathering. No RSVP required.
Chad Johnson and The Minnesota Transplants live • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Chad Johnson and The MN-T’s are a four-piece band based out of Northfield with a signature blend of Americana and country-rock crossroads covers and original music. Tickets: $25 for non-members, $20 for members and $15 for students. Call 507-332-7372 or go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Woods and waterfall hike • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. Journey back in time with our park naturalist! Along the way we will explore some of the events that shaped the Big Woods and formed Hidden Falls.
Car show • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Car show plus food vendors. Free for spectators; $10 entry free, with proceeds benefiting Loved Ones Surviving Suicide.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sept. 26
Feather pillow cleaning • 7 a.m.-3 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Feather pillow cleaning service in a mobile same-day service. New pillows and comforters also are for sale.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul food shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, potato wedges, fruit, cookie served.
Class of ‘59 dinner • 5 p.m., The Depot Bar & Grill, 311 Heritage Place, Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1959 members and guests welcome.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434