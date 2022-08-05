Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
Car show and swap meet• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Free admission for spectators, $10 entry fee for cars and trucks to be judged. More info: www.facebook.com/faribodragons
Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run• 10 a.m., Faribault Harley-Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive. Motorcycle ride benefiting Infants Remembered in Silence. Cost: $30 per bike. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Also silent auction and food truck. More info: irisremembers.com
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum open on Saturdays in the summer.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre production. Tickets: $18 for Paradise members, $20 for non-members, $14 for students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Free concert• 8 p.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Music by Lil Fun Band of Rice County. Public invited. Bring a chair.
Monday, Aug. 8
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
FCWC August Luncheon• 11:45 a.m., The River Church, 528 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Lunch and speakers. $13 admission. RSVP to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Holy Smoke Free Concert• 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Old Country performs free outdoor concert. Wood-smoked pizza available for purchase; proceeds donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity and Hope Center.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Kids Dance spins new music, classics and contests.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Friday, Aug. 12
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Blue Collar Festival• 5-11 p.m., Teepee Tonka Park, 10 3rd Ave. NE. Rattlesnake Justice on stage at 5 p.m. and Street Talk at 8 p.m. $10 admission for both Friday and Saturday. Car show downtown from 6-9 p.m. Shuttle bus between downtown and Teepee Tonka Park
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372
Saturday, Aug. 13
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Blue Collar Festival• 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Teepee Tonka Park, 10 3rd Ave. NE. Performers: Los Rebeldes at 11 a.m., Sawyer’s Dream at 12:45 p.m., Non Prophets Band at 2:30 p.m., Moses Oakland Quartet at 4:50 p.m. and Austin Healy at 8 p.m. Also vendor fair and bean bag tournament. $10 admission. Shuttle bus from downtown.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Class of ‘64• 5:30 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Members of Faribault High School Class of 1964 and guests invited. Questions, call 507-334-7455.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.