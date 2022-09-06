The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market • 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E., Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteaks or chicken strips with fries or tater tots.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Faribault Ukulele Network• 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up.
Friday, Sept. 9
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Forrest therapy walk • 8-10 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Jerad Morey leads a “series of invitations designed to boost your senses and evoke discovery.” Cost: $50 River Bend members/$60 non-members. Register at rbnc.org
Saturday, Sept. 10
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted.
Coin, stamp and vendor fair • 10-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary Fall Luncheon • 12 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Meal plus speaker, raffles and door prizes. Tickets can be purchased at the Legion.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Sept. 11
9/11 memorial • 7:46 a.m. Faribault Fire Station, 122 2nd St NW. Flag ceremony and eulogy by Pastor Mark Johnson.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sept. 12
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 will meet at 6:30 pm. We will continue to meet on the first Monday of Oct. 3rd.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection luncheon • 11:45 a.m., River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Menu includes chicken noodle casserole and apple dessert. Speakers are Suzanne Schwichtenberg and Karen Taucher. Cost: 13. RSVP to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261.
Northfield Garden Club Keepsake Cidery tour • 1 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Owners Nate and Tracy will lead a tour followed by a brief meeting and an opportunity to purchase products. Guests are welcome. www.TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, corn, fruit, pudding served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.