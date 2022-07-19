Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, July 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1900 Fairgrounds Drive, Faribault. Food booths, carnival rides, live music, 4-H exhibits and more. Admission is free. Parking is $7. Enduro Auto Races at the grandstand at 6 p.m.; tickets $15 for adults and $5 for children. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area Land Dedication• 5-7 p.m., Shields Lake (look for signs along Ivan Hoe Avenue, north of Irwin Trail). Talk with previous landowner Roger Stoick and land conservation officials about land protection and habitat restoration at this site. To register call 630-777-9037 or go to https://forms.gle/haN7Dh6NMQJ5yfUo8.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 21
Rice County Fair• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1900 Fairgrounds Drive, Faribault. Food booths, carnival rides, live music, 4-H exhibits and more. Admission is free. Parking is $7. Midwest All-Star Wrestling at the grandstand at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $5-$15. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Over 20 vendors from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Specialty Burger Night• 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Sawyer’s Dream performs ‘70s styled Americana. Free.
Friday, July 22
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Siama’s Congo Roots by Siama and Dallas• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free concert with music from the heart of Africa.
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. Food booths, carnival rides, live music, 4-H exhibits and more. Admission is free. Parking is $7. Barnes PRCA Rodeo in the grandstand at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children, $40 family. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 23
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available, free but cash donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. Food booths, carnival rides, live music, 4-H exhibits and more. Admission is free. Parking is $7. Truck and tractor pull in the grandstand at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
Legendary Ladies of Country• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Musical show pays tribute to current and legendary country greats. Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 24
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr, Faribault. Food booths, carnival rides, live music, 4-H exhibits and more. Admission is free. Parking is $7. PowerWheels and demotion derby in the grandstand at 4 p.m.; tickets $15 adults, $5 children. More info: ricecountyfair.net.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, July 25
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.