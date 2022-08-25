The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Aug. 26
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW (use the door in the parking lot). Free clothing, household and hygiene items. 507-334-2100
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW (use the door in the parking lot). Free food for those in need.
Sip and shop• 4-8 p.m. Vintage Escapes Winery, 8950 Dodd Road, rural Kilkenny. Vendor fair at winery.
Friday Night Cookout• 4-9 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Enjoy special meal on the farm. Rotating group of guest chefs. More info at: facebook.com/keepsakecidery.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Shooters Roundup• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ahlman’s, 9525 W. 230th St., Morristown. 30th annual gun-shooting festival with demonstrations, performances, contests, vendors, music and food trucks. Admission: $10 for most spectators, free for children 10 and under. Some activities cost extra.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum open on Saturdays in the summer.
Memphis and The Meantimes with Mick Sterling• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Mick Sterling and band perform country classics. Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students, plus processing fee. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org, call 507-332-7372 or stop by the box office.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Shooters Roundup• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ahlman’s, 9525 W. 230th St., Morristown. Gun-shooting festival with demonstrations, performances, contests, vendors, music and food trucks. Admission: $10 for most spectators.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Author William Kent Krueger reading• 4-5:30 p.m., Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S., Northfield. Krueger will read from his new novel, “Fox Creek,” part of the Cork O’Connor Mystery Series.
Monday, Aug. 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Sliced ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, pudding served.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Class of ‘59 dinner• 5 p.m., Basilleo’s Pizza, 108 4th St. NW, Faribault. For Faribault High School Class of 1959 and guests.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Aug. 31
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Class of ‘52 lunch • 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. For Faribault High School Class of 1952 and guests.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.