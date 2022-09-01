The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Sept. 2
Steam and Gas Engines Show• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd. (Highway 3), south of Dundas. Antique tractor displays and parade at noon, machinery and classic car displays and demonstrations, music, flea market, carriage rides and more. $10 admission. More info: facebook.com/rcsge
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW (use door in the parking lot). Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW (use door in the parking lot). Free food for those in need. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Steam and Gas Engines Show• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd. (Highway 3), south of Dundas. Farming and blacksmithing displays, flea market and more. Parade at noon. Kids pedal pull at 2 p.m. $10 admission.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Steam and Gas Engines Show• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd. (Highway 3), south of Dundas. Nondenominational church service at 8 a.m. Tractor pull at 9 a.m.; $20 per hook. Parade at noon.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) Brunch • 9:15 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault (moves to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church if it rains) All area retired educators welcome. Bring a lawn chair and a new or gently used children’s book to donate to the Community Action Center in Faribault.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, dinner roll, cranberries, mixed vegetable, cookie served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Sept. 7
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market • 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more.
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.