Wednesday, Aug. 17
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Use the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Use the door in the parking lot.
School supply giveaway• 12-5 p.m., Faribault Middle School. Free backpacks and school supplies for students in need who will attend school in Faibault. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored annually by a grassroots group, Supply Our Children. More info: supplyourchildren.org
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, but cash donations accepted. Questions, call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Class of ‘63 Lunch• 12 p.m., Faribault Golf Club, 1700 17th St. NW. All Faribault High School Class of 1963 members and guests invited. Questions call 507-334-5738
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Faribault Ukulele Network• 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up.
Meet the Chief• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Education Center, 340 9th Ave. SW. Community Q&A with Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin. Hosted by the Police Department and Growing Up Healthy. There will be a Spanish translator.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Little Chicago performs hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Free.
Friday, Aug. 19
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Kids menu available.
Car cruise and show• 5:30-9 p.m. Restored Fleckenstein Brewery truck leads a cruise around Faribault. Be at the Rice County Historical Society by 5:15 p.m. to participate. Monthly car show downtown starts at 6 p.m.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Drive-in movie• at dusk, Morristown Community Center parking lot. Free screening of “Jungle Cruise” and free popcorn. Sponsored by the Morristown Commercial Club. Will move to Saturday if there’s rain or high winds.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
FastFest• 9:30 a.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Minnesota Association of Community Theaters hosts workshops and short play performances. For more info and tickets go to MACT.net.
Fleckenstein Bluff Park dedication• 10 a.m., 699 First Ave NE. Celebrate completion of city park.
Fleckenstein Brewery history• 1 p.m., Rice County Historical Society Museum, 1814 Second Ave. NW. Learn about the history of the brewery and the Fleckenstein family, then tour the ruins of the brewery. $20. Advance purchase required. Call 507-332-2121 or stop by the museum.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse is filled with artifacts.
Monday, Aug. 22
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, fruit, brownie served.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434