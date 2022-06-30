Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, July 1
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Mixed Nuts!• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Kid’s comedy duo gives free performance. American Sign Language interpreted. Sponsored by Buckham Memorial Library.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Somali dance troupe• 3 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Somali Museum Dance Troupe performs in celebration of Somalia’s Independence Day. Free; limited first-come, first-served seating.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 2
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing, shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Item donations also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum open on Saturdays in the summer.
Geocaching Basics• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park amphitheater, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Explore the basics of geocaching. Limited number of GPS Units available to borrow.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 3
Birding in the Big Woods• 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park picnic shelter, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Learn the basics of bird identification and go on a 1-mile naturalist-led hike.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, July 4
Boat parade• 2 p.m. on Roberds Lake. Fourth of July boat parade put on by the Roberds Lake Club. Register at the Roberds Lake Resort. Prizes for all who enter.
North Morristown Fourth of July• 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., near Trinity Lutheran Church, 10500 215th Street W., Morristown. Parade at 10 a.m., patriotic program at 11 a.m. games, games, food, beer garden, silent auction, medallion hunt, demolition derby at 1:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m., live music 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. $2 button required for some activities.
Faribault fireworks display• 10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds grandstand track, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Rain date is July 5.
Tuesday, July 5
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, tater tots, fruit, cookie
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, July 6
Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board July meeting• 9 a.m., Straight River Room at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairground Drive, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 7
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free concert featuring the Eclipse duo.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.