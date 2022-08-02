Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Luminary and bake sale• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Faribault Senior Living, 843 Faribault Road. Proceeds to Rice County Relay For Life
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items available; free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Class of “65 gathering• 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar, 200 Railway St, Dundas. All Faribault High School Class of 1965 classmates and guests are welcome to attend monthly gathering.
Storytime• 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Storytime for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings and 75 cent chicken wings.
Specialty Burger Night• 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Adult Night Out: Splatter Paint Archery• 5:30-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn how to shoot a bow and arrow then add some paint balloons and leave with a piece of art. Cost is $15 for non-members and, $10 for members. Registration required by Aug. 3. Go to www.rbnc.org.
Value Line Presentation• 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Free to public, In the Great Hall, Robert Irby will present to participants who want to learn about the stock investment resource.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Top Shelf preforms country, rock and pop hits. Free.
Friday, Aug. 5
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Faribault Regional Center annual lunch• 11:30 a.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. All former and current employees welcome.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Relay for Life• 6 p.m.-12 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Public welcome at 30th annual local fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre production. Tickets: $18 for Paradise members, $20 for non-members, $14 for students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Car show and swap meet• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Free admission for spectators, $10 entry fee for cars and trucks to be judged. More info: www.facebook.com/faribodragons
Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run• 10 a.m., Faribault Harley-Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive. Motorcycle ride benefiting Infants Remembered in Silence. Cost: $30 per bike. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Also silent auction and food truck. More info: irisremembers.com
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug 7
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.