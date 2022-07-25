Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, July 26
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Grilled chicken sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, pudding served.
Faribault High School class of 1959• 5 p.m. Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort, 17759 177th St W, Faribault. All welcome for monthly dinner.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, July 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 28
Organic Compound Farm Visit• 4-6:30 p.m. Tour Crombies’ regenerative Organic Compound Farm. Register at https://forms.gle/PnQpNxwHr8XTBSaG9 or call 630-777-9037.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made-to-order burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and chicken strips.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Los Rebeldes preforming Tex-Mex, conjunto, country, folk and cumbia. Free.
Friday, July 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Ensō Daiko• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Performance combines music, dance, culture and pure athleticism. ASL interpreted.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 30
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Medford Fire Department Street Dance• 4 p.m. to midnight, Medford Fire Hall, 408 Second Ave. SE. Food, drinks, live music from Old Country Boys from 4:30-8:30 p.m. and IV Play from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $10.
‘How Sweet it is’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Musical tribute to James Taylor and Carly Simon presented by Dennis Curley and Dorian Chalmers. Tickets: $20 Paradise members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Call 507-332-7372 or visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 31
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Aug 1
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet for lunch and socialization.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.