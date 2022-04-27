Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, April 28
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, chicken wings served.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips, with french fries or tater tots.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, April 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Adult Night Out: Spring Ephemerals• 6-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Guided hike to look and learn about spring ephemeral flowers. Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration required at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, April 30
Great River Greening — Buckthorn Bust• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear buckthorn. Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand clothing and other items. Free but donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 1
Annual May Day Breakfast• 6-9:30 a.m., Peace United Methodist, 205 Division St. N, Morristown. All welcome; free-will offering accepted.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 2
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet for lunch and socialization.
Tuesday, May 3
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Free Meal at The Community Café• 5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, fruit, cookie
Wednesday, May 4
Free Skin Screening Event• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Tareen Dermatology, 1575 20th St. NW Suite 201, Faribault. To register for a free skin cancer screening, call Jenna at 507-497-3721. Provided by Allina Health Cancer Institute — Faribault Medical Center and Tareen Dermatology.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Sloppy Joes being served 5-7 For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 5
Free Meal at The Community Café• 5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Great River Greening — Garlic Mustard Pull• 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to remove garlic mustard (an invasive species). Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.