The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Rice SWCD Supervisors meeting • 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market • 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
MNDOT open house • 5-7 p.m., Faribault Chamber of Commerce, 503 Wilson Ave NW, Faribault. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house about construction on I-35 and the Faribault on-ramps and off-ramps in 2023 and 2023, and traffic signal replacements in 2024.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Specialty Burger Night • 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Taste of Faribault • 6:30 p.m., Faribo West Mall. Area businesses provide samplings of their best fare in a fundraiser for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Tickets are $20 in advance at the chamber office or $25 at the door.
Katha Dance Theatre • 7:30 p.m., Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Faribault. Performance in Newhall Auditorium. Minnesota’s first Asian Indian dance company performs. Tickets: $20 adults, $12 students at www.s-sm.org/tickets
Friday, Sept. 16
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Kids menu available.
Harley-Davidson anniversary • 6-9 p.m., Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Dr. 45th anniversary celebration with classic car show, food trucks and music from Mister Peabody.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Circle the Lake • 9 a.m., around Circle Lake, northwest of Faribault. Half marathon, 10k and 5k races. Entry free: $45 to $60. Register and details at circlethelake.com.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum Open • 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd., Faribault. Schoolhouse museum open to visitors.
Family Day at Farmers Market • 9 a.m. to noon, Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. In addition to local market vendors, nearly a dozen local organizations will be at the free event with activities and information about the services.
Harley-Davidson anniversary • 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Dr. Bike show, food vendors, 1 p.m. ride with $10 suggested donation to Operation 23:0, live music from 4-10 p.m. with Rattlesnake Justice, Branded Hot Country and White Iron Band.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. The Northfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates the start of National Constitution Week with information and giveaways about the U.S. Constitution and the Revolutionary War.
Spirit Fest • 4-9 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Mass at 4 p.m. School groundbreaking at 5:45 p.m. Festival with food, music, wagon rides, hay maze, silent auction, raffle, bake sale, history exhibit, drive-in movie, fireworks and more. More info: www.spiritfest.cc
Demolition derby • 4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Full Throttle fall nationals. Tech starts at 10 a.m. Main show at 2 p.m. Also food trucks, car show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and music from the The Dads after the derby. Admission: $20 adults and older youths, $10 ages 3-10, free 2 and under
Mick Sterling presents Elton John • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Mick Sterling with string quartet, percussion, piano and background vocals perform 1970-1976 hits and the deep tracks from Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Edgy rock jazz fusion band is joined by Eli Hoehn (AKA Captain Gravitone). Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Bison archaeology • 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Historian Larry Richie brings his ancient bison bones and other local archeological discoveries. Free and open to the public, but a $7 parking permit required is required.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.