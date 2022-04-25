Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, April 26
Gently used accessory sale• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Jewelry, purses, scarves and more for sale. Proceeds go to Auxilian Advocates for Health, which supports the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on Medical Assistance or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. Donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
FHS Class of ‘59 Dinner• 5 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. All classmates in the area are encouraged to attend.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in, and boneless with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, April 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand clothing and other items. Free but donations accepted. 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Sloppy Joes served for dine in or to takeout.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, April 28
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, chicken wings served.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips served.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, April 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Adult Night Out: Spring Ephemerals• 6-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Guided hike to learn about spring ephemeral flowers. Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration required at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, April 30
Great River Greening — Buckthorn Bust• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear buckthorn. Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand items. Free but donations accepted. 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 1
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 2
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet for lunch and socialization.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St.