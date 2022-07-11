Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, July 12
Christian Women’s Luncheon• 11:45 a.m., The River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Cost is $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP requested to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, frosted cake served.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, July 13
Rice SWCD July Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
Holy Smoke concert• 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Todd Finney performs free outdoor concert, plus children’s activities and wood-smoked pizza for sale. Proceeds donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity and Hope Center.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 14
Storytime• 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Storytime for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Gardeners Gathering• 3-4 p.m. at Buckham Memorial Library. Stop by the library’s organic garden to get tips from a Master Gardener and chat with other gardeners.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Choice of: Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E., Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Bend in the River Big Band preforms jazz and big band songs. Free in the bandshell.
Friday, July 15
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Dazzling Dave• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Professional yo-yo performer. Free.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Kids menu available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Car cruise & show• Cruisers meet at 5:30 p.m. at Faribault Middle School for a cruise around area lakes. Show follows on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault.
Saturday, July 16
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 17
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church. Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Ice Cream Social• 4:30-6:30 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Nerstrand Wieners, chips and root beer floats served. Free-will donations accepted.
Monday, July 18
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.