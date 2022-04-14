Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, April 15
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Kids menu available.
Saturday, April 16
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Free secondhand items. Donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Easter Egg Hunt• 10:30 a.m., Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Faribault. For children ages 1-11. Food donations accepted for the Faribault Food Shelf.
Spring Egg Hunt• 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Faribault High School, 330 Sw 9th Ave., Faribault. For children ages 1-11. Monetary donations accepted to Faribault Booster Club.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 12-3 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, and farm products. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Dr. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny and egg hunt starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch offered of hot dogs, mac and cheese, lemonade and Easter treats.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Karaoke • 8 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Sunday, April 17
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, April 18
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, April 19
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, April 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
“Bison Bone Discovery Days”• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Come and see the 2,800 to 3,600-year-old bison bones that were recently found in Walcott Township.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items. Free but donations welcome.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Serving roast port loin, roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes, for dine in or to take out.
Lunch & Learn: Bluebird Conservation• 6-7:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn all about bluebirds and statewide conservation efforts. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration requested.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, April 21
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Spring Senior Festival• 2 p.m., Faith Community Church, 305 State St. N., West Concord. All seniors are invited to come sing hymns. For more information call 507-527-2245.
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Great River Greening — Buckthorn Bust• 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to remove buckthorn.
“Bison Bone Discovery Days”• 7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Come and see the 2,800 to 3,600-year-old bison bones that were recently found in Walcott Township.
Friday, April 22
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
WEM Bucs Night Out Fundraiser• 6-10:30 p.m., Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos performs. $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit WEM schools.