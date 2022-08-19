Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
FastFest• 9:30 a.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Minnesota Association of Community Theaters hosts workshops and short play performances. For more info and tickets go to MACT.net.
Fleckenstein Bluff Park dedication• 10 a.m., 699 First Ave NE. Celebrate completion of city park.
Cannon River Clay Tour• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free, self-guided tour featuring four clay artists in Northfield. Larchill Farm (21679 Dahomey Ave.), Holmquist Pottery (11780 90th St. E) Connole Studio (315 Oak St.) More info: www.cannonriverclaytour.com
Fleckenstein Brewery history• 1 p.m., Rice County Historical Society Museum, 1814 Second Ave. NW. Learn about the history of the brewery and the Fleckenstein family, then tour the ruins of the brewery. $20 ticket required; call 507-332-2121 or stop by the museum.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Drive-in movie• at dusk, Morristown Community Center parking lot. Free screening of “Jungle Cruise” and free popcorn. Sponsored by the Morristown Commercial Club. Rescheduled from Friday. Weather permitting.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Wrestling breakfast•8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion Post 149. Omelets, pancakes, sausage and more. $10 for most, $4 ages preschool to 10, free for preschool and younger. Proceeds support Waterville-Elysian-Morristown wrestling.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse is filled with artifacts.
Cannon River Clay Tour/Farmstead Bike Shop Tour• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free, self-guided tour featuring four clay artists in Northfield. Farmstead Bike Shop is hosting a bike tour to the studios. Meet at 9 a.m. at Bridge Square.
Jazz Brunch• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Brunch from The Local Plate and music from KAVE.
Monday, Aug. 22
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Bridge Chamber music festival• 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield. Music from Brazil. Free-will donation. More info: bridgechambermusicfestival.com
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, fruit, brownie served.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Aug 24
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Dalmar Yare performs blend of traditional Somali styles with hints of western influence. Free.
Friday, Aug. 26
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
River Bend Ramble Fundraiser• 5:30 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, 1000 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and live auction. $75. Get tickets or bid on the online auction at rbnc.org/ramble.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.