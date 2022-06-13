Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, June 14
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “Shapes in Nature” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. More info: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection luncheon• 11:45 a.m., The River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Lasagna, wedding salad, garlic bread and ice cream sundaes. Cost is $13, cash or check at the door.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pork tenderloin, baked potato, mixed vegetable, fruit, frosted cake served
Heritage Days flag raising and recycling• 5 p.m., Flag raising at Central Park. Bring old flags to the Faribault American Legion for proper disposal.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, June 15
Heritage Days• 4-10 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. 150th anniversary exhibit (4-8 p.m.), opening ceremony (5:45 p.m.0, Baron of Bubble & Rainbow Lady Plus (5:30-8:30 p.m.), karaoke, Ninja Anywhere and games (6-9 p.m)
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Heritage Days fireworks• 10 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Thursday, June 16
Heritage Days • 4-9 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. 150th anniversary exhibit (4-8 p.m.), mayor’s reception (5-7 p.m.), inflatables (5-8 p.m.), beer garden (5-9 p.m.), bingo (5-7 p.m.), Cardboard boat races at aquatic center (5 p.m.) music by Branded: Hot Country (7 p.m.)
Heritage Days BMX race• 7 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Registration at 5:30 p.m.
Great River Greening Wild Parsnip Pull• 7-9 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear garlic mustard (an invasive species). Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, June 17
Heritage Days• Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Craft show (10 a.m.-10 p.m), beer garden (noon-midnight), bingo (5-7 p.m.), inflatables (5-8 p.m.), dance with music by Smokescreen (8 p.m. to midnight)
Heritage Days Car Show• 6-9 p.m., downtown Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, June 18
Heritage Days• Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Farmers market (7 a.m. to noon), Lumberjacks cutting and axe throwing (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), log rolling (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) 150th anniversary exhibit (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), craft show (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), beer garden (noon-midnight), live music in bandshell (2-5 p.m.), Baron of Bubble and Rainbow Lady Plus (2-5 p.m.), dance with music from 5 Minute Major (8 p.m. to midnight)
Heritage Days Soapbox Races• 9 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Check-in/practice 7:30- 9 a.m.
Heritage Days Youth Fishing Contest• 9-11 a.m., King Mill Dam. Bring fishing rods. Minnows are provided.
History of the Cannon River• 10-11 a.m., Slevin Park. Larry Trichie dives into the history of the Cannon River. $5. RSVP to 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org.
Heritage Days Free Community Lunch• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault.
Heritage Days Kid’s Fun Run• 5:30 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Meet at 5:30 p.m., run starts at 6 p.m. Ends at Kwik Trip on Second.
Heritage Days Grand Parade• 6:15 p.m., Runs Second Avenue NW to 13th Street to Central Park.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, June 19
Heritage Days Ecumenical Service & Music• 10 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Strawberry shortcake after.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 20.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.