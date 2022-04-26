Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, April 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
FHS Class of 63 Lunch• 12 p.m., Joe's Sports Cafe, 1510 Seventh St., Faribault. All classmates in the area and spouses or other guests are encouraged to attend. Questions, call 507-334-5738
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand clothing and other items. Free but donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Sloppy Joes being served 5-7 For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, April 28
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, chicken wings served.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips served.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, April 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Adult Night Out: Spring Ephemerals• 6-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Guided hike to look and learn about spring ephemeral flowers. Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration required at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, April 30
Great River Greening - Buckthorn Bust• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear buckthorn. Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand items. Free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 1
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, May 2
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet for lunch and socialization.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men's Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, May 3
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings with sauces served
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, May 4
Free Skin Screening Event• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Tareen Dermatology, 1575 20th St. NW Suite 201, Faribault. To register for a free skin cancer screening, call Jenna at 507-497-3721. Provided by Allina Health Cancer Institute — Faribault Medical Center and Tareen Dermatology.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 5
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, fruit, cookie served.
Great River Greening - Garlic Mustard Pull• 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to remove garlic mustard (an invasive species). Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.