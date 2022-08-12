Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum open on Saturdays in the summer.
Blue Collar Festival• 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Teepee Tonka Park, 10 3rd Ave. NE., Faribault. Performers: Los Rebeldes at 11 a.m., Sawyer’s Dream at 12:45 p.m., Non Prophets Band at 2:30 p.m., Moses Oakland Quartet at 4:50 p.m. and Austin Healy at 8 p.m. Also vendor fair and bean bag tournament. $10 admission. See www.facebook.com/BlueCollarFBO for more info, including shuttle bus locations.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre production. Tickets: $18 for Paradise members, $20 for non-members, $14 for students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Class of ‘64• 5:30 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Members of Faribault High School Class of 1964 and guests invited. Questions, call 507-334-7455.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Nerstrand Fireman’s Breakfast and church services• 8-10 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Includes pancakes, sausage, fruit and beverage. Donations to Nerstrand Fire and Rescue requested. Area churches will hold an outdoor service at 10 a.m. Additional breakfast served after service until gone.
IRIS open house• 12-2 p.m., 218 Third Ave. NW. Infants Remembered in Silence is holding an open house in celebration of its 35th anniversary. The nonprofit supports families who lost a child in pregnancy, infancy or early childhood.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372
Monday, Aug. 15
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Use door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Use door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting• 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Sept. 10 luncheon fundraiser tickets available after the meeting.
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Meet the superintendent• 7:30-8:30 a.m., Central Park. Parents, students, staff, and community members are invited to come and have a conversation with new Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Bente.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Family Archery• 6-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn the basics of compound bow archery. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family for members and $10/$40 for non-members. Registration required. Call 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Aug. 17
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.