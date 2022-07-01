Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, July 5
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, tater tots, fruit, cookie served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, July 6
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing, shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Item donations also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, July 7
Class of ‘65 gathering• 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar, 200 Railway St, Dundas. Faribault High School class of 1965 and their guests are welcome to attend monthly gathering.
Storytime• 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Storytime for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Specialty Burger Night• 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Choice of: bacon cheeseburger, mushroom and Swiss, western, California or patty melt.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free concert featuring the duo Eclipse.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, July 8
Magician Brodini• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Free performance by the award-winning magician sponsored by Buckham Memorial Library. ASL interpreted.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 9
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other products grown or made within 15 miles of the park.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum open on Saturdays in the summer.
Animal Tracks• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the park office to learn about animal tracks.
Woods and Waterfall Hike• 7-8 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the nature playground and a naturalist will lead a hike exploring some of the events that shaped the Big Woods and formed Hidden Falls.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 10
Hike in the Big Woods• 10-11:30 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet in the picnic shelter for a hike exploring how the forest has changed with time.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, July 11
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.