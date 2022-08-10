Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Choice of hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E., Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Faribault Ukulele Network• 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up.
Pet parade• 7 p.m. McKinley Early Childhood Center to Central Park. This year’s theme is superheroes. Line up by 6:20 p.m. on Ninth Street (No registration required for walkers). Parade starts at 7 p.m. at Ninth Street and Second Avenue, runs on Second Avenue and Fifth Street, and ends at Central Park. Music, games and more to follow at park.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Kids Dance spins new music, classics and contests.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre production. Tickets: $18 for Paradise members, $20 for non-members, $14 for students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Friday, Aug. 12
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault Regional Center Retirees meeting• 11:30 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet in the back room.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Blue Collar Festival• 5-11 p.m., Teepee Tonka Park, 10 3rd Ave. NE., Faribault. Rattlesnake Justice on stage at 5 p.m. and Street Talk at 8 p.m. $10 admission for Friday and Saturday. Car show from 6-9 p.m. Shuttle bus between downtown and Teepee Tonka Park.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372
Saturday, Aug. 13
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Blue Collar Festival• 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Teepee Tonka Park, 10 3rd Ave. NE., Faribault. Performers: Los Rebeldes at 11 a.m., Sawyer’s Dream at 12:45 p.m., Non Prophets Band at 2:30 p.m., Moses Oakland Quartet at 4:50 p.m. and Austin Healy at 8 p.m. Also vendor fair and bean bag tournament. $10 admission. Shuttle bus from downtown.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Class of ‘64• 5:30 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Members of Faribault High School Class of 1964 and guests invited. Questions, call 507-334-7455.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug 14
Nerstrand Fireman’s Breakfast and church services• 8-10 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Includes pancakes, sausage, fruit and beverage. Donations to Nerstrand Fire and Rescue requested. Area churches will hold an outdoor service at 10 a.m. Additional breakfast served after service until gone.
IRIS open house• 12-2 p.m., 218 Third Ave. NW. Infants Remembered in Silence is holding an open house in celebration of its 35th anniversary. The nonprofit supports families who lost a child in pregnancy, infancy or early childhood.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372
Monday, Aug 15
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8 a.m., WIC office opened for scheduled
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting• 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, Aug 16
Meet the superintendent• 7:30-8:30 a.m., Central Park. Parents, students, staff, and community members are invited to come and have a conversation with new Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Bente.
Family Archery• 6-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn the basics of compound bow archery. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family for members and $10/$40 for non-members. Registration required. Call 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434