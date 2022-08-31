The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Sept. 1
FHS Class of ‘65• 10 a.m., Dawn’s Corner Bar and Grill, 200 Railway St. S., Dundas. Members of Faribault High School Class of 1965 and guests welcome.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region.
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Specialty Burger Night • 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Artists panel• 6 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. Northfield. Four artists give advice on “getting artwork out into the public.” Free.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, Sept. 2
Steam and Gas Engines Show• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd. (Highway 3), south of Dundas. Antique tractor displays and parade at noon, machinery and classic car displays and demonstrations, music, flea market, carriage rides and more. $10 admission. More info: facebook.com/rcsge
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW (use door in the parking lot). Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW (use door in the parking lot). Free food for those in need. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Steam and Gas Engines Show• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd. (Highway 3), south of Dundas. Farming and blacksmithing displays, flea market and more. Parade at noon. Kids pedal pull at 2 p.m. $10 admission.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Steam and Gas Engines Show• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 11988 Faribault Blvd. (Highway 3), south of Dundas. Nondenominational church service at 8 a.m. Tractor pull at 9 a.m.; $20 per hook. Parade at noon.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) Brunch • 9:15 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault (moves to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church if it rains) All area retired educators welcome. Bring a lawn chair and a new or gently used children’s book to donate to the Community Action Center in Faribault.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, dinner roll, cranberries, mixed vegetable, cookie served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Sept. 7
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market • 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.