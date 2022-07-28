Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, July 29
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Ensō Daiko• 10 a.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Performance combines music, dance, culture and pure athleticism. ASL interpreted. Free. Sponsored by Buckham Memorial Library.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, July 30
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum open on Saturdays in the summer.
Medford Fire Department Street Dance• 4 p.m. to midnight, Medford Fire Hall, 408 Second Ave. SE. Food, drinks, live music from Old Country Boys from 4:30-8:30 p.m. and IV Play from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $10.
‘How Sweet it is’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Musical tribute to James Taylor and Carly Simon presented by Dennis Curley and Dorian Chalmers. Tickets: $20 Paradise members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Call 507-332-7372 or visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, July 31
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Aug. 1
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet for lunch and socialization.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Aug 2
Rice County Public Health WIC clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault.
Tuesdays to Fridays for current and new families. Interpretation is available. Call 507-332-5906 for more information.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434.
Workforce Development Online Career Cafes• 10-11 a.m., Get virual career tips, interview prep, and more. Go to https://bit.ly/3PhZIBG.
Wednesday, Aug 3
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, baked goods and other locally made products.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Aug 4
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region.
Adult Night Out: Splatter Paint Archery• 5:30-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn how to shoot a bow and arrow then add some paint balloons and leave with a piece of art. Cost is $15 for non-members and, $10 for members. Registration required by Aug. 3. Go to www.rbnc.org.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Specialty Burger Night• 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Value Line Presentation• 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Robert Irby gives free presentation on stock investment resources.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Top Shelf performs country, rock and pop hits. Free.