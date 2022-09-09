The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted.
Defeat of Jesse James Days • 9 a.m. to midnight, Most events in downtown Northfield. Carnival, car show, arts festival, bingo, food and more. Kiddie parade at 9:30 a.m. Rodeo at 2 and 8 p.m. Bank raid re-enactments at 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. More info: www.djjd.org
Coin, stamp and vendor fair • 10-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary Fall Luncheon • 12 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Meal plus speaker, raffles and door prizes. Tickets can be purchased at the Legion.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Sept. 11
9/11 memorial • 7:46 a.m. Faribault Fire Station, 122 2nd St NW. Flag ceremony and eulogy by Pastor Mark Johnson.
Defeat of Jesse James Days • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Most events in downtown Northfield. Carnival, arts festival, food, bingo and more. Parade at 2 p.m. Bank raid re-enactments at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. More info: www.djjd.org
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum Open House • 2-5 p.m., 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg, and the surrounding area. Light refreshments will be served, and board members will be on hand to answer questions.
Christdala Evangelical Swedish Lutheran Church Open House • 2-5 p.m., 4761 Millersburg Blvd. The church was built in 1876 and formally disbanded in 1966. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. Light refreshments will be served, and Board Members will be on hand to answer questions.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sept. 12
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. 507-334-2100.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection luncheon • 11:45 a.m., River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Menu includes chicken noodle casserole and apple dessert. Speakers are Suzanne Schwichtenberg and Karen Taucher. Cost: 13. RSVP to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261.
Northfield Garden Club Keepsake Cidery Tour • 1 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Owners Nate and Tracy will lead a tour followed by a brief meeting and an opportunity to purchase products. Guests are welcome. www.TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, corn, fruit, pudding served.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Rice SWCD Supervisors meeting • 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market • 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Katha Dance Theatre • 7:30 p.m., Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Faribault. Performance in Newhall Auditorium. Minnesota’s first Asian Indian dance company performs. Tickets: $20 adults, $12 students at www.s-sm.org/tickets
Friday, Sept. 16
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Harley-Davidson anniversary • 6-9 p.m., Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Dr. 45th anniversary celebration with classic car show, food trucks and music from Mister Peabody.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.