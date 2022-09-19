The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Sep 20
Rice County Public Health WIC clinic • 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Tuesday — Friday for current & new families. At this time we are able to complete appointments and issue benefits by phone or in person. Free interpretation is available. Call (507) 332-5906 for more information.
Allina Health Medical Center Auxiliary’s Gently Used Accessory Sale • 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. The Gently Used Accessory Sale includes jewelry, purses, scarves, totes and more.
Class of ‘52 lunch • 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Faribault Class of 1952 members and guests welcome to meet for lunch.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted. Visit Rice County Public Health website for info on vaccine clinics. (use 4th Street entrance).
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Tuna casserole, carrot coins, fruit, dinner roll, frosted cake
Habitat for Humanity fundraiser • 5-7 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Learn about Rice County Habitat for Humanity and make a donation. Appetizers provided and beverages available for purchase. RSVP to habitatricecounty.org
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Workforce Development Online Career Cafes • 10-11 a.m., Wondering which career pathway is right for you? Career Cafés are back — and virtual! Now you can get the scoop on the latest in career tips, interview prep, and more — all from the comfort of your home.
Wednesday, Sep 21
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-3:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Farmers Market • 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Sep 22
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips. All with French fried potatoes or tater tots.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Rebuilding Trust in Our Local Elections • 7-8:30 p.m., Northfield High School. Speakers will be Director of Elections for the MN Secretary of State, David Maeda; Rice County Elections Director, Denise Anderson; and experienced Election Judge, Dave Anderson. Presentation to be followed by planning for next steps. Register at https://urlis.net/ew89r to access presentation via zoom. Registration not required for in-person participation.
Friday, Sep 23
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Monroe Crossing fall concert, and chili and hot dog dinner • 5 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Tickets for the concert cost $20; for the dinner they are $10. Tickets may be purchased at the Cathedral Office on the corner of 1st Ave. NW and 6th St. NW weekdays between 8 a.m.-noon or at the door. The Concert begins at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Sep 24
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Fall color hike • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at picnic shelter. Join our naturalist for a hike exploring this season of change.
Create leaf art • 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. Discover which trees grow at the park by examining their colorful leaves. Bring your creativity to this family friendly program as we create our own work of art. This program usually takes about 15 minutes to complete, so stop by the picnic shelter anytime between 1-2p.m.
Class of ‘66 reunion • 4:30 p.m., Signature Bar & Grill, 201 Central Ave. N, Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1966 is holding its fifth annual gathering. No RSVP required.
Chad Johnson and The Minnesota Transplants live • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Chad Johnson and The MN-T’s are a four-piece band based out of Northfield with a signature blend of Americana and country-rock crossroads covers and original music. Tickets: $25 for non-members, $20 for members and $15 for students. Call 507-332-7372 or go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.