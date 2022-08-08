Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
FCWC August Luncheon• 11:45 a.m., The River Church, 528 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Lunch and speakers. $13 admission.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic (use 4th Street entrance)• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted. Visit Rice County Public Health website for info on vaccine clinics.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Holy Smoke Free Concert• 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Old Country performs free outdoor concert. Wood-smoked pizza available for purchase; proceeds donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity and Hope Center.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Faribault Ukulele Network• 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Kids Dance spins new music, classics and contests.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Paradise Community Theatre production. Tickets: $18 for Paradise members, $20 for non-members, $14 for students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Friday, Aug. 12
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Blue Collar Festival• 5-11 p.m., Teepee Tonka Park, 10 3rd Ave. NE., Faribault. Rattlesnake Justice on stage at 5 p.m. and Street Talk at 8 p.m. $10 admission for Friday and Saturday. Car show downtown from 6-9 p.m. Shuttle bus between downtown and Teepee Tonka Park.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372
Saturday, Aug. 13
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Blue Collar Festival• 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Teepee Tonka Park, 10 3rd Ave. NE., Faribault. Performers: Los Rebeldes at 11 a.m., Sawyer’s Dream at 12:45 p.m., Non Prophets Band at 2:30 p.m., Moses Oakland Quartet at 4:50 p.m. and Austin Healy at 8 p.m. Also vendor fair and bean bag tournament. $10 admission. Shuttle bus from downtown.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Class of ‘64• 5:30 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Members of Faribault High School Class of 1964 and guests invited. Questions, call 507-334-7455.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Nerstrand Fireman’s Breakfast and church services• Nerstrand City Park. Breakfast is 8-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. until gone and includes pancakes, sausage, fruit and beverages. Donations to Nerstrand Fire and Rescue requested. Area churches will hold an outdoor service at 10 a.m.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Former schoolhouse filled with local artifacts.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372
Monday, Aug. 15
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting• 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.