Wednesday, June 22
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Class of 63 Lunch• 12 p.m., The Channel Inn, 23219 Farwell Ave, Warsaw. For Faribault High School Class of 1963 and guests. Questions call 507-334-5738.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand clothing, books, kitchen items and knick-knacks. All items free but cash donations accepted. Donated items also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 23
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “What’s in the Water” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. More info: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips.
Adult Night Out: Build Your Own Pollinator• 6:30-8:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Presentation and tour of River Bend’s prairie, plus a guidebook and a perennial plant to take home. Fee is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Registration required at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing perform free concert of swing and show tunes of the 1930s and 40s.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, June 24
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Open House• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Faribault Transportation, 2615 1st Ave NW, Faribault. Visitors invited for lunch, children’s activities and adults can try driving a school bus.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, June 25
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Produce, food and other products made within 15 miles of the park.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Historical Society Summer Saturdays• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Museum is open on Saturdays in the summer.
Motorcycle races• Noon, Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Quarter-mile flat dirt track races, plus food and drink vendors. Heat races start at noon and main races at 4 p.m. Admission: $20 for adults and teens; free for children 12 and under. Advance $15 tickets available at the Faribault Harley-Davison and at www.faribaulthd.com.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, June 26
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 27
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault.
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “Birds of A Feather” camp for students entering third through fifth grades. More info: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 28
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “What’s in the Water” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. More info: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, cauliflower, fruit, pudding
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434