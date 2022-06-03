Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, June 4
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Locally grown and handmade produce, baked goods and crafts. Every Saturday starting June 4.
Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and blues • 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Kansas City BBQ Society State Competition with blues music and other events. Many free events; $10 to see some bands. More info: www.smokininsteele.com.
Dam Days• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., on Main Street in Morristown. Kids fishing contest, kids tractor pull, farmers market, car show, medallion hunt, mill demonstrations, carnival, food stands and beer garden. The Blue Ringers perform for 21+ at 8:30 p.m. Some events require a $2 button for admission; $5 cover to see band. More info: www.facebook.com/morristowndamdays
Great River Greening — Garlic Mustard Pull• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear garlic mustard (an invasive species). Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted. Donated items also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Minnesota Military Days• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Inc. Showgrounds, 1988 Faribault Blvd., Dundas. Military reenactments and swap meet. Cost for adults and teens is $8 with a non-perishable food item, or $10 without; $6 for children ages 7-12, and free for kids under 7 and World War II veterans.
Aquatic Center opening• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 1830 Alexander Drive. The Faribault Family Aquatic Center opens to the public for the season. Parent and children 6 and under can swim starting at 11 a.m. Open swim starts at noon and goes to 5 p.m. on June 4 and 5, and until 8 p.m. thereafter. Cost: $6, evening rates and multi-day and seasonal passes also available. More info: www.ci.faribault.mn.us/404/Faribault-Family-Aquatics-Center
Sunday, June 5
Dam Days• 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., on Main Street in Morristown. Brunch, ecumenical service, kiddie parade, mill demonstrations, BBQ cookoff, baseball, duck drop race, carnival, food stands, bingo, raffle and bike drawing. Tropical Trio performs 4:30-7:30. More info: www.facebook.com/morristowndamdays
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 6
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet for lunch and socialization.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 7
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, fruit, cookie served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, June 8
Rice SWCD June Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Straight River Room, Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Drive, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free butdonations accepted.
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
Holy Smoke Free Concert• 5:30-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Funds raised from pizza sales go to Hope Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 9
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.