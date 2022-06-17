Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, June 18
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Heritage Days• 10 a.m. to midnight Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Lumberjacks sculpting and axe throwing (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), log rolling (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) 150th anniversary exhibit (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), craft show (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), beer garden (noon-midnight), live music in bandshell (2-5 p.m.), Baron of Bubble and Rainbow Lady Plus (2-5 p.m.), dance with music from 5 Minute Major (8 p.m. to midnight)
Heritage Days Soapbox Races• 9 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Check-in/practice 7:30- 9 a.m.
Heritage Days Youth Fishing Contest• 9-11 a.m., King Mill Dam. Bring fishing rods. Minnows are provided.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available. Free but donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Straight River Days• 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Straight River Park, Medford. Food trucks, children’s activities, car and motorcycle show, bingo, kiddie tractor pull (11 a.m.), adult beanbag tournament (11 a.m.), basketball tournament (11 a.m.), youth beanbag tournament (1 p.m.), defrost a frozen T-shirt contest (1 p.m.), Explore Medford drawing (2:45 p.m.), duck pluck raffle (3 p.m.), pool party (5:30-8 p.m.), street dance (9 p.m.). More info: straightriverdays.com
History of the Cannon River• 10-11 a.m., Slevin Park. Larry Trichie dives into the history of the Cannon River. $5. RSVP to 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org.
Heritage Days Free Community Lunch• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault.
Heritage Days Kid’s Fun Run• 5:30 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Meet at 5:30 p.m., run starts at 6 p.m. Ends at Kwik Trip on Second.
Heritage Days Grand Parade• 6:15 p.m., Runs Second Avenue NW from the Rice County Fairgrounds to Central Park.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, June 19
Heritage Days Ecumenical Service & Music• 10 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Strawberry shortcake after.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 21
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, green beans, fruit, pie
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m.. Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, June 22
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Zoology camp for students entering fifth through eighth grades. For more information: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Class of 63 Lunch• 12 p.m., The Channel Inn, 23219 Farwell Ave, Warsaw. For Faribault High School Class of 1963 and guests. Questions call 507-334-5738
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Holy Smoke Free Concert• 5-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 1st St NE, Faribault. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy music and pizza.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 23
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “What’s in the Water” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. More info: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more. SNAP/EBT cards accepted.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Adult Night Out: Build Your Own Pollinator• 6:30-8:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Presentation and tour of River Bend’s prairie, plus a guidebook and a perennial plant to take home. Fee is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. Registration required at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing perform free concert of swing and show tunes of the 1930s and 40s.