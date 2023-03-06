Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, March 7
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Roosevelt kindergarten open house • 4-6 p.m., Roosevelt Elementary School, 925 Parshall St., Faribault. Families of incoming kindergarteners are invited to meet teachers, tour the school and get registered.
Meal at the Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: Enchilada, Spanish rice, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit, cookie.
Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Food waste presentation • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. A presentation about food waste causes and prevention by Rice County’s Minnesota GreenCorps member. Fee and open to the public.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, March 8
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials available.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, March 9
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver. Early literacy activities to follow provided by Faribault ECFE.
Conservation funding webinar • 12-1 p.m., on Zoom. Cannon River Agricultural Collaborative hosts webinar about financial assistance available for conservation projects in the Cannon River Watershed. Register at http://z.umn.edu/CRACwebinar2023
Supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Basket night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving burgers or Philly cheesesteak Sandwiches.
Faribault Ukulele Network • 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up.
The Signery • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Make an 8-by-8-inch art sign for $25. Portion of price goes to Bethlehem Academy post-prom party.
Blessed Hope • 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1108 Westwood Drive, Faribault. Presented by The Faith Chorale of Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary in Ankeny, Iowa. No ticket required. Free-will offering.
Friday, March 10
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Lenten soup lunches • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 219 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. All-you-care-to-eat soup, sides and dessert. $10 adults and teens, $5 children. Takeout is also available by calling 507-334-4308 in advance.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Fish fry dinner • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Choice of baked or fried cod, or deep-fried shrimp.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Gun bingo, music • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. 10 games of gun bingo for $60 benefiting Rice County Pheasants Forever. Burger baskets for purchase 4-8 p.m. Live music from Old Country Boys at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available.
Flannel Formal • 5-10 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. Live music, drinks, best hot dish consent, lumberjack games, best dressed lumberjack/jane contest. Tickets $20 at faribault.com or Chamber of Commerce office. Proceeds support Faribault Main Street
Bonnie Drunken Lad • 6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Irish band performs as part of Merner Concert Series. Admission: $5.
Harmonious Wail • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Harmonious Wail plays Americana-flavored gypsy jazz. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.