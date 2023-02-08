Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. Email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver. Faribault Public School ECFE will host activities after story time.
Faribault Lutheran School open house • 5-8:30 p.m., Faribault Lutheran School, 526 Fourth St. NW, Faribault. Open house and registration night for current and prospective families.
Supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Basket night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving burgers or Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Faribault Ukulele Network • 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Ukulele jam session for ages 16 and up. Open house for prospective families.
Trinity open house • 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School, 10500 215th St. W., Morristown.
Friday, Feb. 10
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Bring your own bags and boxes. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
”Wrong Window” • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N., Faribault. Paradise Center Community Theatre Presents a comedy whodunit. Tickets: $16/Paradise members, $18/non-members, $12/students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Comedy Under the Bridge • 8 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. Host Drew Hehir and comedians Cal Murata, Nathan Fulsebakke and Robert Baril Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted.
”Wrong Window” • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N., Faribault. A comedy whodunit. Tickets: www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Bethlehem Academy open house • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bethlehem Academy, 105 3rd Ave. SW, Faribault. Tours, academic demonstrations, info tables and staff Q&A at the private Dominican prep school for grades 6-12.
Soup and bingo • approximately 11:15 a.m., St. Luke’s Church, 1100 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault. All welcome for second annual Chili and Soup Day starting following the conclusion of the 10:15 church service. Includes bingo with prizes. More info: 507-334-6608.
”Wrong Window” • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or 507-332-7372.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 13
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Homeschool program • 1-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Nature observation and journaling class for homeschool students ages 5-12. Cost: $5 for River Bend members, $10 for non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Call 507-332-6111 for appointment.
Meal at the Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: lasagna, salad, garlic bread, fruit, cookie.
Valentine’s with the Furballs • 6-8 p.m., Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, 3405 220th St. E, Faribault. Spend Valentine’s night with the cats at Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary and have pizza sponsored by Carbone’s. Donation of at least $5 requested
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veterans meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.