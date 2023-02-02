The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Feb. 3
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Luminary snowshoe or hike • 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Hike or snowshoe trails lined by luminaries under the full moon. Cost: $10 for River Bend members and $15 for non-members; additional $5 for optional snowshoe rental. Registration for a staggered start time required. Go to rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Bagels and Birds • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Free bagels and bird-watching from the indoor viewing area. RSVP at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
All about owls • 12:30-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn about owls that live in Minnesota, dissect an owl pellet, and go for a short walk to see where owls might live at River Bend. Cost: $5 for River Bend members, $10 non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
SOLD OUT Buddy Holly dance party • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Pancake breakfast • 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Faribault Lions Club Pancake and sausage feast. Cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children 12 and under. All proceeds go to Lions projects.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m. For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 6
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Class of ‘48 • 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1948 members and guests meet for lunch and socialization.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Children up to age 5 accompanied by an adult are invited to learn about “animals in winter.” Cost: $5 for River Bend members, $10 for non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: mock chow mien, egg roll, fruit, cake
Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Rice SWCD meeting • 9 a.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials available.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Wellness Wednesday • 4:30-5:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Get some fresh air and exercise on a hike with a naturalist. Cost: $5 for River Bend members, $10 non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.