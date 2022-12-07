The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Dec. 9
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave. NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW.
‘A Christmas Carol’ • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Craft and bake sale • 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Located in the lower activity room of the church; Christmas crafts and goodies; bars, candies, cookies, Lefse, hand-crafted items, stocking stuffers, ornaments and more. Luncheon from 10:30-1 includes beef stew, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, Christmas cookies and bars. $10 for adults (13 and older), $7 for ages 5-12, and ages 0-4 Free.
Cookies with Santa • 9-11 a.m., Dennison Heritage Bank. Enjoy cookies and hot drinks and meet Santa in his sleigh. Sponsored by Dennison Heritage Bank and the Dennison Lions.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Little Sprouts: Animal signs • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Little Sprouts is an adult/child class for children birth through 5 years old. Winter is a great time for seeing what animals are doing. Explore some signs left behind! Dress for the weather, as some of the class will be outside. Cost is $10 per child, $5 per member child.
Vendor fair • 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, 615 Olof Hanson Dr., Faribault. Holiday sale with vendors benefiting the Faribault Deaf Club.
Holidays with the furballs • 1-7 p.m., Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, 3405 220th St. E., Faribault. Bake sale, free cookies and hot chocolate, sanctuary apparel and other merchandise for sale.
A Christmas Carol • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Merlin Players’ presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Holidays with the furballs • 1-5 p.m., Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, 3405 220th St. E., Faribault. Bake sale, free cookies and hot chocolate, sanctuary apparel and other merchandise for sale.
‘A Christmas Carol’ • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec. 12
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave. NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Homeschooler nature program • 1-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Home-school students ages 5-12 are invited to play some games and learn about how animals survive the winter. Cost is $10. Register at rbnc.org/homeschool
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Little Sprouts is an adult/child class for children birth through 5 years old. This week’s theme is snow fun. Cost: $5/members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org/little-sprouts
Lunch & Learn • 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Dustin Dienst, who is an active member of conservation clubs, will share about his work restoring area wetlands to help waterfowl populations.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use the Fourth Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal available to anyone in need.
Taco Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Tacos with all the fixings.
Disabled American Veteran meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434