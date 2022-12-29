The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Derby and burgers • 1 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Remote control demo derby and the Auxiliary will serve burgers.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan. 2
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Faribault High School Class of 1948 • 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meet for lunch and socialization.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal available to anyone in need. Menu: mock chow mein, egg roll, fruit, cake.
Wing night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Bone-in and boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Adult Basic Education open house • 9 a.m.-noon, Faribault Education Center, 340 9th Ave SW, Faribault. Learn about free GED, high school diploma, English language and paraprofessional classes
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Call 507-334-2100 if you have questions. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but cash donations accepted.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Basket Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving Burgers or Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, Jan. 6
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Luminary snowshoe hike • 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Snowshoe on luminary-lined trails. Cost: $15/members, $20/non-members, $5 less if you bring your own snowshoes, free for children 5 and under. Registration required at rbnc.org or 507-332-7151
Documentary showing • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Viewing of “Wild Land, Wild Horses,” a documentary by two photographers and wild horse advocates about wild horses in Western America. Tickets: $10. Call 507-332-7372 or go to paradisecenterforthearts.org
Saturday, Jan. 7
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available.
Bagels and birds • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy free bagels while watching birds through the windows in the wild viewing area. Register at rbnc.org or 507-332-7151.
Animal tracking • 12:30-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Join a naturalist on a hike to look for and learn about animal tracks. Cost: $5/members, $10/non-members. Registration required at rbnc.org or 507-332-7151
Victor Deyo cancer benefit • 1-6 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1810 4th St NW, Faribault. Pulled pork and sides dinner for $7. Silent auction. Cash or check. Proceeds support Victor Deyo, who is off work while fighting prostate cancer.
Snowshoe with a naturalist • 1:30-2:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. A naturalist will lead a snowshoe hike. Registration is required by Jan. 6 to andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145. Include the program date and a callback number.
Frostival • 2-3:30 p.m., North Alexander Park, 816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Carriage rides, scavenger hunt, snow painting and other family outdoor winter activities, and a bonfire and treats to warm you up. Cost: $20 per family of up to six people, $3 per additional person. Registration required by Jan. 4 at secure.rec1.com/mn/faribault-mn
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.