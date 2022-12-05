The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal available to anyone in need.
Viaduct park open house • 5-6 p.m., Buckham West Senior Center. Public invited to learn about plans for a city park north of the viaduct bridge and provide feedback.
Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Dec. 7
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave. Faribault. Free food for those in need. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Boards and commissions open house • 5-6 p.m., 310 Event Venue, 310 Central Ave., Faribault. City of Faribault event for citizens interested in volunteering on a board or commission. Representatives from boards and commissions, along with city staff, will be in attendance.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Tiffany Victorian tea • 3-4:30 p.m., Congregational Church, 222 NW Third Ave, Faribault. Tour guides in Victorian costume will give a tour of the sanctuary, including the Tiffany stained glass windows. A Victorian tea will follow. Tickets are $20. RSVP required to 507-384-2253
Weekly supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger basket night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made-to-order burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and chicken strips, with french fries or tater tots.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
'A Christmas Carol' • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N, Faribault. Merlin Players' presents a Christmas classic as its final production. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Friday, Dec. 9
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
'A Christmas Carol' • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Craft and bake sale • 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, lower activity room, 213 6th Ave. SW, Faribault. Christmas crafts and gifts, lefse and other goodies, and more. Luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. includes beef stew, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, Christmas cookies and bars; cost is $10/adults and teens, $7/age 5-12, free/children 11 and under.
Cookies with Santa • 9-11 a.m., Dennison Heritage Bank. Enjoy cookies and hot drinks and meet Santa in his sleigh. Sponsored by Dennison Heritage Bank and the Dennison Lions.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Little Sprouts is an adult/child class for children up to 5 years old. Learn about while animals do during winter by looking for signs they left behind. Dress for the weather. Cost: $5/members, $10 non-members. Register at rbnc.org.
Vendor fair • 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, 615 Olof Hanson Drive, Faribault. Holiday sale with vendors benefiting the Faribault Deaf Club.
Campus Christmas Walk • 12:30-4 p.m., Shattuck-St. Mary's campus, Faribault. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas Ice Show" at the Sports Complex, sleigh rides from 1-4 p.m., Santa, crafts and cookies at The Hub from 1-4 p.m., student performances in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd at 3:30 p.m.
Holidays with the furballs • 1-7 p.m., Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, 3405 220th St. E., Faribault. Bake sale, free cookies and hot chocolate, sanctuary apparel and other merchandise for sale.
'A Christmas Carol '• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Holidays with the furballs • 1-5 p.m., Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, 3405 220th St. E., Faribault. Bake sale, free cookies and hot chocolate, sanctuary apparel and other merchandise for sale.
'A Christmas Carol' • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets: paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater or call 507-332-7372.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.