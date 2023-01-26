The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Jan. 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need is available. Bring your own bags and boxes. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Souper Bowl • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Lutheran School, 526 4th St NW. Faribault Lutheran School classes and community organizations serving soups, breads and desserts. Votes will decide the best soup winner. Free-will donations accepted.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
The Lodge opening celebration • 11-12 a.m., Lodge on the Lake Mazaska, 7170 153rd St W, Faribault. Celebration of reopening of the Lodge on Lake Mazaska restaurant. Drawings, raffles, food specials, music from Shenanigans. Reservations required for prime rib dinner. 507-334-1756.
Candlelight event • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Hike, cross-country skis or snowshoes on 3.5 miles of candle-lit trails, then warm up next to a bonfire and have a snack. Limited number of snowshoes available to rent. Call 507-384-6140 to check for weather cancelation.
Andrew Salgado • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Andrew Salgado and band perform country mixed with pop and Latin sounds, including covers and originals. Tickets: $15 for Paradise members and $20 for non-members. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Omelet Breakfast • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Admission: $12 for most, $6 children 10 and under. Proceeds benefit Legionville Safety Camp.
The Benson Family Singers • 10:15 a.m., St. Luke’s Church, 1100 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault. Family music group performs during church service.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan. 30
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Dance teams performance • 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School, 330 9th Ave. SW. Faribault. Faribault Emerald Team along with the Albert Lea Tigers and Northfield Hiliners dance teams perform. Admission is an item for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, cookie.
Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board meeting • 9 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board quarterly board meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Sew ‘n Sew • 10:30-11:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E.
All welcome to join sewing group. Project materials available.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.