Wednesday, Jan. 18
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Questions: 507-334-2100
Lunch and Learn • 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. GreenCorps member Zach McCarty presents program about starting more sustainable habits at home. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Questions: 507-334-2100
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
KC Bingo • 6 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Weekly supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Basket night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving burgers or Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, Jan. 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Legion supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Kids menu available.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but cash donations accepted.
Mattress sale • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Faribault High School, 330 9th Ave SW. Mattresses of multiple sizes and brands for sale; portion of proceeds go to the Faribault High School music program.
Snowshoe with a naturalist • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. To register send program date and call-back number to andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or call 507-384-6145.
Bird feeder making • 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Stop by to make a bird feeder from natural and reused items to take home. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Elvis tribute concert • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Mick Sterling presents “By The King, For The King” featuring the songs that inspired Elvis Presley and the songs that won his only Grammy. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan. 23
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need; bring your own bags and boxes.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Children under age 5 and an adult are invited to meet animal ambassadors. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Meal at The Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal open to all. This week’s menu: pulled-pork sandwich, coleslaw, fries, fruit, dessert bar.
Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434