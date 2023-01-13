Saturday, Jan. 14
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Trees in winter • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park picnic shelter, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Join a naturalist for a hike to discover tips for identifying trees in the winter. Free. State park parking permit required.
Neon Night • 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Community Center, 15 Division St. W. Go swimming and try log-rolling in the pool and bounce on inflatables in the gym, all under neon lights. Also bingo and popcorn. For children 13 and under accompanied by an adult. Cost: $5 is registered by Friday at secure.rec1.com/mn/faribault-mn or $10 at the door.
Casino night • 7-10 p.m., Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Dr. Free casino games, psychic readings, music from Matt Pudas, appetizers, cash bar and more.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Breakfast fundraiser • 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Breakfast buffet fundraiser for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown trap shooting team. Cost: $10/ages 11 and up, $4/ages 6-10, free/children 5 and under.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Free-throw contest • 4 p.m., Faribault Community Center, 15 Division St. W. Free family free-throw contest. No registration required. Full family, pair and individual competitions.
Monday, Jan. 16
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast • 9-11 a.m., South Central College Event Center, 1225 Third St. SW, Faribault. This year’s speakers include Faysel Ali, Eva Sun, and Edel Fernández. Free and open to the public. Light breakfast will be served.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need is available. Bring your own bags and boxes. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion board meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. American Legion Post 43 Executive Board meets.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Meal at The Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. This week’s menu: roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, fruit, cookie.
Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Jan. 18
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
Lunch and Learn • 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. GreenCorps member Zach McCarty presents program about starting more sustainable habits at home. Cost: $5/River Bend members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
KC Bingo• 6 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Postponed to this date.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Weekly supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.