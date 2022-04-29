Following a mission of building community one meal at a time, the Community Cafe Board has begun to unwind from its pandemic model.

Beginning Tuesday all meals will be served from the serving line. Board members suggest attendees enjoy their meal in the dining room.

Reminders:

• Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and service continues until 5:30 or when the food is gone.

• Enjoy dining in. Then diners can return to the serving line if they also need meals to-go for others.

• To-go meals will be assembled in the serving line, please limit the number to avoid a back-up.

• Please be patient with volunteers as they make this transition.

• Volunteers will continue to provide meals that are in the delivery system.

A number of beverage choices, better desserts and larger portions will be offered for the dining room meals. For to-go orders the boxes limit what can be offered.

Board member Dave Campbell said the board members believe their mission is best served in a dining room setting.

"We have been proud to serve our community in the best ways possible during the pandemic and now we’re looking forward to being with so many of our friends," Campbell said. 

Dinners are served on Tuesdays at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.

Volunteers who can commit two hours a month to help out are encouraged to leave a message at the Cathedral office at 507-334-7732.

