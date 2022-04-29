Community Cafe implements new dining changes May 3 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following a mission of building community one meal at a time, the Community Cafe Board has begun to unwind from its pandemic model.Beginning Tuesday all meals will be served from the serving line. Board members suggest attendees enjoy their meal in the dining room.Reminders:• Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and service continues until 5:30 or when the food is gone.• Enjoy dining in. Then diners can return to the serving line if they also need meals to-go for others.• To-go meals will be assembled in the serving line, please limit the number to avoid a back-up.• Please be patient with volunteers as they make this transition.• Volunteers will continue to provide meals that are in the delivery system.A number of beverage choices, better desserts and larger portions will be offered for the dining room meals. For to-go orders the boxes limit what can be offered.Board member Dave Campbell said the board members believe their mission is best served in a dining room setting."We have been proud to serve our community in the best ways possible during the pandemic and now we’re looking forward to being with so many of our friends," Campbell said. Dinners are served on Tuesdays at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.Volunteers who can commit two hours a month to help out are encouraged to leave a message at the Cathedral office at 507-334-7732. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Dave Campbell Food Linguistics Gastronomy Building Industry Community Cafe Board Dining Room Volunteer Dinner Cathedral Board Member Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Oldest Farmer Seed and Nursery building to be demolished Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Retiring Faribault Police officer had 'the gift of gab' 2 running for Rice County sheriff Council majority supports Farmer Seed redevelopment subsidy Upcoming Events Apr 29 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 Adult Night Out: Spring Ephemerals Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 30 Great River Greening - Buckthorn Bust Sat, Apr 30, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices