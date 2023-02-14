Don’t be a target of health care fraud. Fraud against older adults is a growing problem, but you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.
On Wednesday, March 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m, Senior Linkage Line specialist Cea Grass and Faribault Police Detective Matt Shuda will be at Buckham West to share ways to identify and avoid fraud. You will also learn about other help and services that are available for older adults and their families.
This program is free and open to the public, no preregistration needed.
Chair yoga
Have you ever wanted to try chair yoga? This type of yoga, soon to be offered at Buckham West, is an excellent class for seniors and those new to the activity. It consists of breathing exercises, balancing and additional traditional yoga poses.
The class is offered for four Wednesdays, April 5-26 at 9:15 a.m. with another series of four Wednesdays to begin on May 3.
This class will be held in the Buckham West fitness studio, with registration held through Faribault’s Park and Recreation Department. Registration can be done by stopping in to their office or calling them at 507-334-2064.
Family driving conversations
Is there someone in your life who might need to modify their driving habits or even hang up the keys altogether?
Sponsored by AARP Driver Safety, a March 22 seminar will guide families in determining when it’s time for their loved ones to make this change and provides help in finding the right words when you do have the need to talk with them.
The seminar, presented by Frank Daly, offers practical tips and advice on three main topics:
1. The meaning of driving: Find out what driving means to older adults and the emotions they may face when having to give it up.
2. Observing driving skills: Learn to observe your loved one’s driving skills objectively and talk about alternatives to driving.
3. Planning conversations: Discover how to have ‘the talk’ while encouraging independence. It’s a difficult conversation to initiate, but with the right tools, you can really make a difference in the life of an older adult.
This program is open to the public and free of charge and will be held on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Buckham West. Please register by calling Buckham West 507-332-7357.
Superintendent visit
Come to Buckham West for a meet and greet with our new Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Bente on Wednesday, Feb. 22. He will be visiting in the coffee shop from 9-10 a.m. From 10-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room sharing information about Faribault Public Schools and about his work as the superintendent. This program is open to the public and no pre-registration is needed.
Coffee Shop concert
Join us on Wednesday, March 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. when we welcome Frank Daly to Buckham West for a morning of music. Daly plays acoustically, sharing songs that tell a story. This free concert is open to the public, no registration needed.
Book club launch
The Buckham West book club will meet on the fourth Monday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first meeting is Feb. 27 and we will discus the book “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen” by Bob Greene. Interested persons should call Buckham West and ask for Brenda for further information.
Estate and will advice
Buckham West is sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Wednesday, March 8 from 1-4 p.m. Attorney Jessica Hafemeyer will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 507-332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Stay in touch
If you would like to keep receiving our e-newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2023. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2023 are $40 per person.
Nice to Know
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing, and friendly discussion. Call us at 332-7357 with your questions or to sign up.
